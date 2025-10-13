A new plaque honouring Lieutenant Colonel John Luard has been unveiled on Farnham’s Notable Names wall.
The tribute recognises his extraordinary contributions as a soldier, author, artist and founding chairman of the Farnham School of Art – now the internationally renowned University for the Creative Arts (UCA).
The ceremony, marking the 150th anniversary of Luard’s death in October 1885, was attended by Deputy Lieutenant Brigadier Julian Ladd, the Mayor of Farnham Cllr George Murray, members of Luard’s family and invited guests.
Located in South Street, the Notable Names of Farnham wall commemorates individuals with close links to the town who have achieved excellence in fields such as music, sport, architecture and the arts. Luard’s plaque is the 35th to be added.
Speaking at the unveiling, Cllr Murray said: “This is a special day for Farnham as we remember Lieutenant Colonel John Luard. His achievements on the battlefield and as a published soldier-artist are remarkable, but it is his role in founding the Farnham School of Art in 1871 that has left the greatest legacy for our town.
“The institution he helped to establish has flourished for over 150 years and today stands as the University for the Creative Arts which is a world-leading centre of design and innovation.”
Born in 1790, Luard enjoyed a distinguished military career, serving in the Peninsular War under the Duke of Wellington and later at Waterloo in 1815.
Alongside his service, he produced detailed sketches and illustrations of military campaigns, daily army life and foreign landscapes, many of which were later published and remain historically significant.
After returning to Farnham, Luard played a leading role in civic life. In April 1871, he chaired the public meeting that founded the Farnham School of Art. Within months, subscriptions were raised and classes began, providing creative education to the community.
Cllr Murray added: “John Luard combined service, creativity, and civic duty. By founding the art school, he set in motion a legacy that has enriched countless lives and contributed to Farnham’s designation as England’s first Craft Town in 2020. He fully deserves his place on our wall of distinction.”
The unveiling was followed by a gathering in the Council Chamber, where guests reflected on Luard’s impact on Farnham’s cultural and educational heritage and his wider contribution to military life.
