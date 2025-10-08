“The CEO of Homes England ought to come down to Farnham to see the eyesore that residents have to walk past every day.”
That was the blunt message from Farnham Society president Revd Christopher Herbert during his inaugural president’s speech.
The fate of The Woolmead site on East Street now rests with government quango Homes England – but anger and frustration are growing after its latest failure to sell the land.
When Homes England took over in 2024, locals began to hope the saga blighting the east of the town centre was nearing an end. Instead, the site still lies empty and work is unlikely to start until 2027 at the earliest.
One of the biggest concerns among Farnham stakeholders is the lack of transparency from Homes England.
All have been left in the dark: councillors, local developers and, above all, residents who pass the demolition site daily are no clearer than when it was first flattened as to what is actually going on.
That secrecy extends to Farnham’s MP Greg Stafford, the University for the Creative Arts, which has shown interest in the site, and the Farnham Herald itself, which has repeatedly sought answers.
A spokesperson said: “We don’t have any further information to give at this stage in addition to the statement and background info already provided. When we have a material update, we can get in touch and provide you with further detail.”
But this newspaper and the people of Farnham believe there are still serious questions to answer about what is being done to bring a solution.
Farnham Town Cllr George Hesse said: “I wish I could illuminate people, but I’m in the dark about what plans, if any, are brewing in the darkened, smoke-filled back rooms of whoever currently owns the ‘crater’.
“I certainly don’t know for sure what the plan is and whether anyone else locally does. I just wish the owners would show they actually care about our town and get on with it.”
Homes England is the government’s housing and regeneration agency, accelerating housebuilding and renewal across the country – but in Farnham, progress is as slow as it was under Berkeley Homes.
Ms Rees, former head of His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, became chief executive of Homes England in September.
She succeeded interim leader Eamonn Boylan, who took over in January 2025 after Peter Denton stepped down in 2024. She was awarded the prestigious Companion of the Bath (CB) earlier this year for services to justice.
Homes England has faced criticism over past investment decisions and the use of public funds. This includes the collapse of several development partners that received significant taxpayer backing.
Farnham will clearly be hoping that Ms Rees is the change needed to get something done at The Woolmead.
