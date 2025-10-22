Waverley Borough Council is considering introducing fees at Weyhill Road Car Park, currently the town’s last no-cost option. The proposed charges would apply during the day from Monday to Saturday, with rates starting at £1 for short visits and rising to around £4 for longer stays. For all-day parking, motorists could pay up to £7 on weekdays and £4 on Saturdays. Blue badge holders would receive an extra hour or could apply for free permits, while annual season tickets for unlimited parking would cost almost £1,000.