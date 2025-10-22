Waverley Borough Council is considering introducing fees at Weyhill Road Car Park, currently the town’s last no-cost option. The proposed charges would apply during the day from Monday to Saturday, with rates starting at £1 for short visits and rising to around £4 for longer stays. For all-day parking, motorists could pay up to £7 on weekdays and £4 on Saturdays. Blue badge holders would receive an extra hour or could apply for free permits, while annual season tickets for unlimited parking would cost almost £1,000.
The council says the move is designed to manage parking more effectively, discourage overstaying, and help fund maintenance. It has also stressed that the changes would not affect the future redevelopment of the Wey Hill site. The consultation has now closed, with Waverley reviewing feedback before any final decision is made.
But locals have accused the council of targeting motorists to boost revenue. One resident described the plan as “sheer greed”, adding: “Weyhill is one of the only free things we have left. Charging will isolate mums who can’t afford to pay to attend supportive parenting groups.”
Others fear that spending money on resurfacing and installing payment machines now could complicate future redevelopment of the car park for housing or retail use.
While Haslemere Town Council supports parking enforcement at both the Fairground car park and Beacon Hill car park, it opposes the introduction of charges at the sites. Councillors have asked for a short free period to remain in place for shoppers and parents, and for local businesses and residents to be offered parking permits. They’ve also warned that any changes could push cars into nearby residential roads, worsening congestion.
At Beacon Hill, proposals to limit parking to three hours with no return within the same period have sparked similar frustration. Residents say the restrictions will force staff from local shops, garages and cafés to park on the streets, creating safety issues and leaving little space for people who live nearby.
A Beacon Hill Road resident said: “Parking pressures are already critical. Forcing more cars onto the road will make things worse for everyone. Waverley tried this earlier in the year and reversed it after complaints – so why are they trying again?”
Another objector said the plan “will directly impact the high street and reduce access to the recreation ground”, calling for Waverley to work with local businesses instead of imposing blanket rules.
The debate has laid bare growing frustration with the borough’s approach to parking policy. For many, Weyhill and Beacon Hill car parks are not just practical spaces but essential parts of daily life – helping sustain Haslemere’s shops, services, and community hubs.
Waverley Borough Council says all feedback will be carefully reviewed over the coming month before any decision is made.
