Families from across the area gathered to watch the display burst into colour and mark the start of the festive season.
Santa made a special appearance, delighting children as he joined Town Mayor Cllr George Murray, Farnham’s MP Greg Stafford, and Joe, a local youngster invited by organisers after asking to take part.
The group let the countdown before pressing the plunger and the lights sprang to life across Gostrey Meadow and into the town centre.
Many stayed on to enjoy food stalls, music, rides and the opening night of Christmas festivities in Farnham.
Cllr Kika Mirylees, the town council’s lead member for culture, said: “The Christmas lights switch-on is one of the most magical events in Farnham’s calendar. This year is extra special, as we’ll be revealing our brand-new lights for the very first time.
“For maximum impact, as well as admiring the lights which will festoon Gostrey Meadow, I encourage you to wander into the town centre to see the new display in all its glory.”
She thanked Farnham BID for its contribution to the scheme, as well as sponsors Laithwaites and Shaw Gibbs.
