Farnham customers have been assured that Nationwide will keep its branch open until at least the start of 2028, as part of the society’s renewed UK-wide “Branch Promise”.
The pledge comes after Santander closed its Farnham branch in July and Barclays shut its doors in February, leaving Nationwide as the only remaining bank on the High Street.
A spokesperson said: “We know branches are important to our customers.
“So, we have promised to keep every one of our branches open until at least the start of 2028. There may be circumstances outside of our control that mean we have to close a branch.
“But we will only do this if we don’t have another workable option. We know that our customers still value speaking face-to-face, that’s why we have the UK’s biggest branch network with more branches than any other banking brand.”
Nationwide said its redesigned branches now offer four zones focused on “convenience, consultation, conversation and community”.
Banks say closures reflect the growth of online banking, but Farnham residents who prefer in-person services, along with businesses handling regular cash, have criticised the loss of local branches.
Nearby towns, including Bordon, have set up shared banking hubs to maintain access to over-the-counter services.
Comments
