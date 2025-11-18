Waverley Borough Council, working with Surrey County Council and Farnham Town Council, will introduce the offer from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Thursday, January 1, 2026.
Parking will cost £1 per entry from 1pm to 8am in all Waverley-run car parks in Farnham. The move is designed to encourage shoppers and diners to support local businesses during a crucial trading period.
Farnham has faced disruption this year from the town centre improvement works, part of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme.
While the scheme aims to bring long-term benefits, including better traffic flow and an improved shopping environment, footfall and trade have been impacted. With works paused over Christmas, the councils hope the parking offer will give a timely boost.
The initiative will cost just under £40,000, shared equally between the three councils. They say the partnership underlines their commitment to helping local businesses and keeping the town welcoming over Christmas.
Waverley Borough Council portfolio holder for enforcement and regulatory services, Cllr Tony Fairclough, said: “Christmas is a vital time for our high streets. This offer shows that Farnham is open for business and ready to welcome visitors. We’re proud to work with our partners to support the town during this period of change.”
The initiative was also welcomed by Conservative politicians.
Farnham and Bordon MP Gregory Stafford said: “We have worked hard to secure this joint package because Farnham’s traders need practical support right now. I am also pleased that Surrey County Council will continue with its plans to suspend on-street charges once the next phase of works begins on The Borough.”
Surrey County Council Leader Cllr Tim Oliver said: “Our priority is to support Farnham through a challenging period. This package will make it easier for people to visit the town, support local businesses and keep the high street thriving. We will keep working with partners to minimise disruption from the roadworks.”
Waverley’s car parks include Central, Waggon Yard and Upper Hart.
