“It all started off as a single referral to a middle-aged couple, who dreamt of going to Thailand for Christmas in 2022,” said Lewis Jones of Not Just Travel when I met him for a one-to-one recently.
I had asked him about his best-ever referral.
“For family reasons, that trip never materialised, but I kept in touch over the years and have now booked five trips for them in the past year.
“Initially, a surprise 60th birthday trip to Iceland went so well that the husband contacted me about a cooking and wine holiday – another surprise, this time for his wife’s 50th.
“A long weekend in Berlin soon followed, and they have also booked Sri Lanka for Christmas and a family skiing holiday in February.
“All this, from one referral from BNI. That’s why I’m a member and would recommend BNI to other business owners – especially those who like to look after their clients as much as I do.”
What is the difference in using a personal travel consultant?
“The care and attention to detail is the most noticeable difference compared with booking your holidays online. Not to mention the countless hours saved from stressful research and scrolling through endless reviews.”
Lewis tailor-makes holidays for families, couples and solo travellers, taking the stress out of planning while injecting the adventure back into travel. “I treat my clients’ holidays as if they were my own,” he says.
By Alyson Roach
