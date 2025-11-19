Just over 30 per cent of neurodivergent folk are employed, that's a crying shame because a lot of us on the spectrum have much to offer the world.
With a few simple accommodations employers could attract top talent to their staff. With different energy profiles and some specific sensory requirements keeping a job can be draining and demoralising for the neurodiverse. Constant masking, differences in socialising and judgement from others leads to bad outcomes for our mental health. Not to mention how different communication styles leads to confusion and misunderstandings in the workplace.
Hannah Logan and I recently launched the Business Oddcast to help the late identified neurodiverse to think about choosing self-employment as a way to earn an income, manage asynchronous delivery of work and find a purpose and offer some value. One's sense of self-worth is hugely improved when you can be of service to others, and not just busy-work, truly leaning into our skills and specialisms and delivering outstanding work to those who know us.
We attended Neurodiversity in the Workplace training from EHDC delivered by local training provider, Sarah Burch, who shared some interesting insights and the value neurodiverse individuals can deliver in the workplace. If your business is struggling to recruit the right people, and you're looking for loyal team members then consider contacting Sarah via EHDC Business Support services over on their website: https://www.easthants.gov.uk/businesses
More than 30 years ago I began my own self-employment journey and it's been quite the ride, as anyone who saw my one man show can attest. What I wanted to highlight was just because you "think differently" doesn't mean you can't do some extraordinary things, and be your most awesome self, all you need is someone to spot your potential. Could that be you?
By Stuart Morrison
