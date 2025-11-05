I never forget the decisions I make have very real consequences for the people we employ. I approach that duty with diligence and care. The very particular set of skills I've developed over a very varied business career, might not be quite Liam Neeson level, but they are being used to help build value in the local economy. And, maybe it's a stretch to call that sense of satisfaction in a job well done, "fun", but I've always considered being content with your lot and being able to live with your decisions a life goal. It's freeing to be content and that's fun.