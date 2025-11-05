Keeping business fun is SiGNAL's theme this month and, from my taste in suits, you can believe I live the message I preach.
Business should be fun, it's your business you choose what you do. Best. Boss. Ever.
Otherwise you just create a perfect prison. It's the you show, starring you, and co-starring, well, no one – unless you have business partners.
Sure, there's stuff you have to do, compliance, finance and law stuff. Most people won’t punch the air, yelling "VAT returns, yeah!" But that's the point, there are "Yeah VAT" people out there. Just go find one. That's the beauty of small and local businesses: you get to work with people who like doing what they do and being of service. There's great purpose in being useful to your community, and local businesses create incomes for local families.
I never forget the decisions I make have very real consequences for the people we employ. I approach that duty with diligence and care. The very particular set of skills I've developed over a very varied business career, might not be quite Liam Neeson level, but they are being used to help build value in the local economy. And, maybe it's a stretch to call that sense of satisfaction in a job well done, "fun", but I've always considered being content with your lot and being able to live with your decisions a life goal. It's freeing to be content and that's fun.
My recent one-man show was a lot of fun, gave me pause to reflect on more than 30 years of business hijinks, a charmed and fortunate life indeed. Thanks to all who came. Everyone; hug a loved one. The world needs kindness right now and kindness is fun.
By Stuart Morrison
