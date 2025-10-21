“What would you say are the main pressures on company directors?” I asked Matt Fox of FTS Recovery when we met for a one-to-one recently.
“Well, on one hand, Labour’s changes to employers’ NI contributions are now in effect. Directors are juggling spiralling costs, higher interest rates, and supply chain unpredictability – all while managing the long tail of Brexit and pandemic-related disruptions.
“On the other hand, consumers are tightening their belts in response to the broader economic climate, and spending patterns are shifting,” said Matt.
What’s the result?
“Businesses are finding themselves caught between rising overheads and weakening demand. And many sectors are feeling the squeeze.
“In response, some directors and owners are turning to short-term fixes: online loans, deferred payments, or continuing to draw income in ways that may not be sustainable. Many rely heavily on overdrawn Director’s Loan Accounts (DLAs) or unbalanced dividend payments, often without full awareness of the tax or legal implications.
“These decisions, whilst understandable, can lead to mounting debt, growing HMRC exposure and, in some cases, personal liability.”
What can they do?
“We can help. We’re a national team of licensed insolvency practitioners that offers practical, partner-led advice.
“With the right advice at the right time, many of the risks directors face can be avoided or reduced. Early intervention gives you the breathing space to assess your position, prioritise actions and regain control before options begin to narrow.
“Every business is different. But the turning point is often the same: a short call could be all it takes to shift from firefighting to forward planning.”
Matt is available for a confidential discussion on 07974 566658 or 02380 651441 or through www.ftsrecovery.co.uk.
If the networking advantages Matt enjoys, that BNI delivers, could be of value to your company, please get in touch with me – [email protected].
By Alyson Roach
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.