When I first started, I saw business networking as a necessary evil. All that peopling, small talk, and sometimes, hugging. Oh. Dear. Lord. The humanity.
But networking is a fantastic opportunity to meet people, share your expertise, and grow your sphere of influence, becoming the go-to person for solving the problems your business specialises in.
After a lively LinkedIn Local event in Guildford, and a fab SiGNAL Sept event I wanted to share some business networking tips I’ve learned from 30-ish years in business.
Consider what you’re wearing, professional, casual and comfortable, branded workwear is always acceptable. Loud suit optional.
Be memorable, for the right reasons. Tell fun, relevant stories that are appropriate or wear something quirky if appropriate. Why be dull?
Be interesting, go with an upbeat positive attitude, nobody wants to chat with Ms Dull or Mr Misery.
Listen – People like being heard and we all like people who actually listen when we speak.
Smile – It’s simple but powerful.
Be generous – No one likes a know-it-all. If you ever start a sentence with, “Well, technically…” pause and reconsider. Being right and being liked are sometimes mutually exclusive.
Find common ground – I have always found that sharing one's likes and interests can be a very easy way to get someone chatting. Share your interests or ask thoughtful questions about theirs, even if it’s not your thing.
Own your entrance – Walk in with confidence. If you act like you belong, you’ll soon feel it.
Thank the host – It’s gracious and opens doors for future speaking opportunities.
Go. Often – Networking works best when you’re consistent.
Business is a long game. Building a strong network gives you a stable foundation for lasting success.
