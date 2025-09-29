“Our move to Hampshire could not have been achieved so smoothly and successfully without BNI,” said Charlotte Sanders, founding director of Clove Architects, when we met for a one-to-one recently.
“Can you expand upon that?” I asked her.
“Yes certainly. When Clove Architects moved to Hampshire, one of our key priorities was to build a reliable local network of consultants, collaborators and trades. Joining BNI provided an excellent platform to do just that.
“Through regular networking, the practice quickly connected with structural engineers, planning consultants, surveyors and local builders, many of whom now form a core part of Clove’s project team.
“BNI provided much more than just referrals – though business opportunities are of course important – it also opened the door to a powerful community of professionals who understand the value of relationships and trust.
“This network has been instrumental in helping the business establish itself in a new region, streamline its turnkey approach and take on a growing number of projects across Hampshire, Surrey, and West Sussex.”
Clove Architects is a contemporary, design-led architectural practice with a passion for creating thoughtful, sustainable buildings that reflect the lives of the people who inhabit or use them. The practice specialises in bespoke residential architecture, from beautifully crafted home extensions and one-off houses to small-scale developments and community projects.
Whether you're planning to transform your home or looking at the feasibility of a potential tricky site, Charlotte would be delighted to discuss through www.clovearchitects.co.uk or on 07786 344687.
If your business would enjoy the networking benefits Charlotte has described, please get in touch with me – [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass referrals to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.