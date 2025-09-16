“Since becoming president of BNI Fleet in early 2024, I’ve grown my decorating business from a one-man operation to a team of five skilled decorators,” said Chris Berio, managing director of Quantum Decorating Services, when we met for a one-to-one recently.
“That’s amazing. What sort of work do you get involved in?” I asked.
“We cover residential and commercial projects,” said Chris.
“We can undertake any job up to complete property redecorations – perhaps transforming a home interior or revamping a large commercial space.”
“You’re known for your impeccable results. How do you achieve this?”
“Our number one watchword is maximum results with minimum disruption. I make sure we always deliver each project with care, attention to detail, and the highest quality standards.
“In order to achieve this, we make sure we also invest in the latest techniques and materials, so our customers always get a seamless, modern finish.”
The team at Quantum offers a full range of decorating services, including interior and exterior painting, kitchen resprays, and tailored solutions for commercial spaces. Their commitment to training and professional development keeps them at the forefront of the industry.
Chris’ journey from one-man band to team of five is a testament to his and his team’s craftsmanship, consistency and collaboration. If you're seeking trusted painting and decorating professionals, please visit their website or contact Chris directly on [email protected] or 07545 050900.
If your business would enjoy the networking benefits Chris has described – perhaps growing the size of your team – please get in touch with me – [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass referrals to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
