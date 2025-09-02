“Fire safety isn’t about paperwork – first and foremost it’s about saving lives,” said Cliff Simmons, founder of Camas Fire & Life Safety Assessment, when we met for a one-to-one recently.
“We make sure that our clients understand the risks, meet their legal responsibilities, and feel confident that their people and their buildings are protected.
“It’s definitely not just about ticking boxes.”
Camas Fire & Life Safety Assessment offers a full suite of services designed to keep buildings safe and compliant – from fire risk assessments and life safety evaluations to fire door inspections, alarm system design, and fire marshal training.
With more than 41 years’ experience in the fire and security industry, Cliff has built a reputation for being hands-on, thorough, and fiercely committed to raising fire safety standards. He holds several respected fire industry qualifications and makes sure he stays up to date with the latest regulations.
Camas Fire & Life Safety Assessment is trusted by clients who want reliable advice, fast turnaround, as well as reports they can actually use, not just file away.
And networking?
“Networking has enabled me to get the word out to many more businesses, that fire safety is not just something that happens elsewhere, and that the safety of their people and property is vital. BNI has given me the opportunity to work with many more organisations of all sizes.”
To find out more or book a fire risk assessment, visit www.camas-fire.co.uk or contact Cliff on [email protected] or 07703 361066.
By Alyson Roach
