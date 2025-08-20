“In the digital world, authentic connections still matter most,” said Henry Batterbee, founder of Dead On Digital when we met for a one-to-one recently.
That philosophy has driven the success of Dead On Digital, a company specialising in monthly-subscription digital marketing solutions, web design, social media management, and online brand development for businesses across Hampshire.
“When I started Dead On Digital, I knew technical skills weren't enough,” Henry explained. “Small businesses need someone who understands their challenges and can translate digital strategies into measurable results, while not hurting their bank balance.”
The company focuses on helping businesses establish strong online presence through strategic website design with no up-front costs. What sets Dead On Digital apart is their commitment to building long-term partnerships rather than delivering one-off projects.
How has networking helped?
“The weekly meetings at BNI Fleet give me the chance to really get to know fellow members and understand what makes their businesses tick.”
That approach has paid dividends. “Since joining, I've seen a significant increase in referrals from members who trust me to deliver results for their own clients and contacts. When a fellow member recommends your services, it comes with built-in credibility.
“In addition, the 60-second presentations have taught me to communicate digital marketing in clear, jargon-free terms. It's made me better at explaining how our services impact clients’ bottom line.”
If your digital presence could do with livening up, why not contact Henry at [email protected] or via 03330 509 716?
By Alyson Roach
By Alyson Roach
