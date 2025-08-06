“I’ve obviously heard a lot about social media influencers, but what is so important about them?” I asked Cam Burns of Sweetgen Media when we met for a one-to-one recently.
“Experience has shown that well-planned, managed and executed influencer marketing campaigns not only grab and keep attention but also generate a high ROI.”
“And what makes you so well placed to plan, manage and execute them?” I asked.
Cam again: “We have three key aims – creating content that really engages, getting this content in front of the relevant audience, and of course providing value for money.
“We have more than 30 years’ experience in this field, though it has of course changed beyond recognition in that time.
“In all due modesty, we have enjoyed great success with a very large number of clients from various industries and sectors, who want to reach audience segments.
“We work hard to understand their values and desired outcomes. We then create something that wows their audience, who will then associate that (wow) feeling with their brand.”
“And how has networking helped your business?”
“BNI has been absolutely great in getting us in front of likeminded businesses, giving us the platform to explain social media, influencers and the various campaigns that we offer.”
In fact, Sweetgen Media look after all of my own social media. If your business would benefit from a more creative, consistent, engaging and beneficial social media presence, then Cam would love to hear from you at [email protected].
If the networking advantages Cam has explained appeal to you, please get in touch with me – [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to be a member in any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass you business right now.
By Alyson Roach
