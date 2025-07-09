East Hampshire businesses can take on new employees for six-months at no cost thanks to funded work placements launched by East Hampshire District Council and the Department for Work and Pensions.
The programme, called Kickstart, seeks ten local businesses from any sector who are able to offer new placement roles.
EHDC will financially support each business for the duration of the placement, while Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will work closely with employers to ensure each placement is a success.
The DWP’s Employer Advisors will see the right candidates matched to the right roles and provide ongoing support to both the employer and employee.
Cllr Robert Mocatta, portfolio holder for regeneration and prosperity, said: "This work trial scheme is a great opportunity for businesses looking to expand their team without the risk and expense of recruitment.
"By supporting businesses with recruitment costs for the first six months we can make it easier for local people to get back into work and high employment means a healthy economy.
"There are only ten places available so businesses will need to act fast if they want to snap up this fantastic opportunity."
The scheme offers short-term, voluntary placements designed to help individuals gain recent work experience, develop key skills, and improve their chances of securing lasting employment.
Employers must demonstrate how they will support each participant’s development throughout the placement. This includes providing structured support to enhance skills and workplace experience, offering assistance with CV writing and interview preparation, and delivering on-the-job training to build core competencies such as teamwork, organisation, and communication.
To qualify for the scheme businesses must be offering new roles, not replacements for existing jobs, and they must not put existing employees at risk or disadvantage.
This collaborative initiative aims to improve employment outcomes for local residents while supporting businesses in East Hampshire with workforce development.
- Business name
- Business location
- Number of hours (not to exceed 25 hours a week)
- A brief description of the role
