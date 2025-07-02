Right at Home Guildford and Farnham (GF) has a star in its midst as Adriana Mendonca was “Highly Commended” at the prestigious Dementia Care Awards for her work.
The accolade is well-deserved given her dedication to support people living with dementia around the A31 corridor from Alton to Guildford.
Bosses at Guildford and Farnham GF say Adriana has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s dementia care.
Her input has ensured that clients receive high-quality support and compassionate, person-centred care that enables them to live well at home.
“Under her guidance, Right at Home has introduced initiatives such as dementia awareness workshops, helping families, carers, and the wider community better understand dementia and how to provide support,” said a spokesperson for the firm.
“We are absolutely delighted that Adriana’s dedication has been recognised in this way,” said Alastair Shanks, Managing director at Right at Home GF
“She has played a vital role in developing and leading our dementia care, and this commendation reflects not only her hard work but also the passion she brings to supporting clients and their families.
“I know everyone at Right at Home is incredibly proud of her.”
As well as providing clients and their families with emotional support, respite care and personalised dementia care packages, Right at Home GF also runs dementia-friendly activities for the wider community such as sunflower Cafes, Inclusive Cricket and Singing for the Mind.
Their recent events have included a picnic on Gostrey Meadow in Farnham while they’ve even arranged trips to Lords Cricket Ground in London.
