Students at a Farnham school were seeing stars as they welcomed a history maker with universal appeal.
Science Week got off to a big bang at Weydon School as Helen Sharman gave an inspirational talk to Year 10 students.
The first Briton in space was a blast with the cosmonaut giving lucky students a rare glimpse into the real experiences of space travel from the challenging training to the quirks of eating in zero gravity.
“Helen’s visit to Weydon School was truly unforgettable,” said principal Jackie Sharman, who is not related to the 62-year-old who visited Mir space station in 1991.
“She was engaging, entertaining and a genuine inspiration to all who had the privilege to hear her speak.
“She was one of the most captivating speakers we’ve ever had and we’re so grateful for the experience.”
Students heard that Helen never imagined her space career would take off as she replied to an advert. The challenging training programme she joined eventually led to her becoming the first Briton in space.
Helen answered a huge range of questions while students were blown away by her “warmth, humour and honesty” in an unforgettable appearance.
“It was really inspiring that she tried something she didn’t think she would succeed in but still gave it her best and it ended up paying off,” said Year 10 student, Otto.
Student Tristan said: “Meeting Mrs Sharman was very inspiring.
“Her entire journey was out of this world – even though she didn’t know if she would make it into space, she persevered and kept pushing”
Another student, Holly, called Helen’s talk “engaging and motivational.”
She added: “It was so inspirational to see a woman achieve so much in such a male dominated field.
“Meeting someone so esteemed in the world of Science was an incredible opportunity”.
