An updated programme for Farnham’s town centre roadworks has been announced, including the temporary closure of Downing Street to through traffic from this summer.
The project has reached a major milestone, with the first fully finished areas now visible in Downing Street, giving residents and visitors a glimpse of how the completed scheme will look.
Works to introduce a new layout at the junction of Longbridge, Union Road, and Victoria Road began in May and are expected to continue until mid-August.
These works are taking place on weekdays and Saturdays until 1pm. Roads remain open during this phase, although one lane is closed on Union Road.
At the end of this phase, there will be 10 overnight closures, similar to those at the start of the works. During these closures, a new raised pedestrian crossing at the junction of Downing Street and Lower Church Lane will also be installed. Dates for these closures will be publicised once confirmed.
Work will begin on Downing Street on July 4, starting on the eastern side between building numbers 45 and 55. This will involve removing some existing planters but is expected to have minimal additional impact initially.
From August 18, once works at the Longbridge junction are completed, additional teams will move into Downing Street and West Street to install new crossing points, loading bays, greening, and seating.
Downing Street will close to through traffic north of Lower Church Lane for safety reasons during the works. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents, deliveries, and emergency services, and pedestrian access will remain open at all times.
This temporary semi-pedestrianisation will continue until November 1, when the road will reopen for the pre-Christmas period. Works will then resume in January, with Downing Street closing to through traffic again.
The lower section of Downing Street, between Longbridge junction and Lower Church Lane, will open to two-way traffic. This permanent change will ensure Waggon Yard car park remains accessible during the closure, and in future will allow drivers to exit the car park and travel to south Farnham without needing to drive through the town centre.
Pavement and resurfacing works are scheduled for November and December in South Street and Union Road. This will include minor daytime works alongside overnight resurfacing and repairs, planned to minimise disruption during the busy pre-Christmas period. Further information will be shared nearer the time with residents and businesses affected.
For updates on the works and to sign up for the project e-newsletter, visit www.surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or call 0300 200 1003.
