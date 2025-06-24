The Mayor of Haslemere, Councillor Jean Arrick, marked a milestone moment in her civic year with a formal service held at St Alban’s Church, Hindhead, on Sunday, June 22. The service was thoughtfully led by Reverend Richard Bodle and marked a key moment in the town’s civic calendar.

Cllr Arrick was joined by fellow dignitaries, local councillors, community leaders, and representatives from local organisations. Members of the public were also warmly welcomed and attended in support, reflecting the strong sense of unity and pride in our town. The service was a chance to reflect on the values of public service, community, and compassion – themes that are central to the Mayor’s term of office.

Sincere thanks were given to everyone who attended, contributed, and made the event so memorable.