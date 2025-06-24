Cllr Arrick was joined by fellow dignitaries, local councillors, community leaders, and representatives from local organisations. Members of the public were also warmly welcomed and attended in support, reflecting the strong sense of unity and pride in our town. The service was a chance to reflect on the values of public service, community, and compassion – themes that are central to the Mayor’s term of office.
Mayor Arrick calls for compassion and unity at annual civic service
By Georgia Hase
Thursday 26th June 2025 10:00 am
