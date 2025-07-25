Chartered financial adviser Rachel Lane is making waves in the industry after being shortlisted in two top categories at the 2025 Women in Financial Advice Awards — the maximum possible for any nominee. Recognised for her exceptional impact, Rachel is up for Financial Adviser of the Year – South East and Woman of the Year – Protection Advice, cementing her status as one of the sector’s leading voices.
Rachel is the founder of Squirrel Financial Planning, an independent financial advice firm and an Appointed Representative of New Leaf Distribution, based in Haslemere. Launched with a mission to make financial advice more accessible, transparent, and personal, Squirrel Financial Planning specialises in working with individuals and families to build strong financial foundations for the future.
With a focus on plain-English advice, long-term client relationships, and tailored solutions, Squirrel supports clients across a wide range of needs, including protection, investments, pensions, and holistic financial planning. The firm is particularly committed to helping people who may feel underserved or overwhelmed by traditional financial services.
Speaking about her shortlisting, Rachel said: "It’s an honour to be recognised among so many talented women in financial advice. I founded Squirrel Financial Planning to break down barriers and make expert financial advice more inclusive and approachable. To see that work recognised at a national level is incredibly humbling."
With more than a decade of experience and a reputation for professionalism, empathy, and expertise, Rachel continues to advocate for greater diversity in financial services and champions the importance of protection advice as a cornerstone of responsible financial planning and client security.
The Women in Financial Advice Awards celebrate the achievements of women across the UK’s financial advice sector and aim to inspire the next generation of female professionals. Winners will be announced at a ceremony later this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.