Mick was diagnosed in February with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare and degenerative neurological disease that affects balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing. It is caused by increasing damage to brain cells over time. The PSP Association estimates around 4,000 people in the UK are currently living with the condition — though the true number may be higher, as many cases are thought to be misdiagnosed. After a long hospital stay, he passed away peacefully following a short time in a care home in Haslemere. His grandchildren are raising money for PSPA, the only UK charity dedicated to supporting people affected by PSP and the related condition CBD (Corticobasal Degeneration).