Haslemere residents are being encouraged to have their say on the biggest shake-up to local government in more than 50 years, as the government consults on replacing Surrey’s current two-tier system with new unitary councils.
Under the existing structure, services are split between Surrey County Council and 11 borough and district councils, including Waverley Borough Council, which currently delivers planning, housing, and waste collection in Haslemere. Surrey County Council handles education, roads, adult social care and more.
Now, the government wants to streamline this into fewer, larger councils that would each manage all local services. Two options are on the table: a three-unitary model and a two-unitary model.
In the three-unitary plan, Haslemere would sit within a new “West Surrey” council, grouped with Waverley, Guildford, Woking and Surrey Heath. The population would be relatively balanced between East, North and West Surrey, and local councils like Haslemere Town Council would retain a stronger voice.
The two-unitary option would create just two much larger authorities – East Surrey and West Surrey – with Haslemere in a giant western area spanning from the Surrey Hills to Staines. This model has raised concerns locally, particularly about the financial burden it might place on residents. That’s because it would group Haslemere with councils like Woking, Spelthorne and Runnymede, all of which face significant financial challenges and high levels of debt – more than £3 billion in total.
Haslemere Town Council is encouraging people to engage with the consultation and highlight the town’s priorities. Many residents have already voiced concerns about being overlooked in a much larger unitary council, fearing that decisions would be made by officials far removed from Haslemere’s community and needs.
The town council supports the three-unitary model, arguing it would provide a better balance between local accountability and efficient service delivery. It aligns more closely with NHS boundaries, offers clearer planning zones, and allows town and parish councils to take on more responsibility for services that matter locally.
“We believe the three-unitary model offers the best outcome for Haslemere,” a town council spokesperson said. “It helps retain our local voice, avoids burdening our residents with others’ debt, and opens up opportunities to bring more services under local control.”
Haslemere Town Council is actively looking at how it could take on the running of parks, green spaces, community centres and other assets currently managed by borough or county authorities. The goal is to protect services that are valued by residents and ensure they’re run efficiently and sustainably.
Residents are also being reminded that the consultation is not just about structures, but about values: how public money is spent, how services are delivered, and whether local voices are heard.
The consultation closes at 5pm on Monday, August 5, 2025.
To take part, visit: https://consult.communities.gov.uk/local-governmentreorganisation/surrey/
For printed materials or help submitting your response, contact Haslemere Town Council on 01428 654305 or visit www.haslemeretc.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.