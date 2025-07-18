The two-unitary option would create just two much larger authorities – East Surrey and West Surrey – with Haslemere in a giant western area spanning from the Surrey Hills to Staines. This model has raised concerns locally, particularly about the financial burden it might place on residents. That’s because it would group Haslemere with councils like Woking, Spelthorne and Runnymede, all of which face significant financial challenges and high levels of debt – more than £3 billion in total.