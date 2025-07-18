A controversial scheme to transform a rural field on the edge of Beacon Hill into allotments and a community orchard has been approved by Waverley planners — despite concerns over road safety, drainage, and land management.
The plans, submitted by Broadgrove Planning & Development on behalf of the Douglas & Phylis Nicol Charitable Foundation, will see a change of use for land off Churt Road, Hindhead. The site will feature 24 allotment plots, a community orchard, mown paths, open space and a small car park with access from the A287.
Haslemere Town Council raised no objection, voicing support for new allotments while urging that visibility and traffic issues flagged by Surrey Highways be addressed. The council will also write to the local county councillor requesting a speed limit reduction to 30mph on that stretch of road.
Some neighbours remain uneasy. Paula Young, who lives opposite, warned that “visibility is already limited” and the entrance “will only amplify the risk of harm.” Ian Treder of Beacon Hill Park cited a lack of footpaths and traffic analysis, and questioned the site’s long-term management. “Severe caution already needs to be exercised when entering or leaving Beacon Hill Park,” he said.
Waverley Borough Council acknowledged that not all objections had been addressed in earlier reports, but said planning conditions and legal agreements would now cover drainage, security and upkeep. Locked gates at night will deter anti-social behaviour, and the Lead Local Flood Authority will oversee drainage.
Despite concerns, the scheme has its supporters. Robert Elliott welcomed the idea of a quiet, inclusive space for all ages, while Clive Davies said he didn’t understand the objections to the proposal calling the allotments “a wonderful community space” promoting food security and wellbeing.
Most trees will be retained, with new planting to replace any removed.
