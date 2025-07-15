Beacon Hill Primary School in Hindhead has been named one of the first schools in the country – and just one of eight in Surrey – to receive the maximum £150,000 grant from the government’s School-based Nursery Capital Fund.
The funding will be used to create Little Beacons Woodland Nursery – a brand-new early years setting for children aged three to four. Due to open in January 2026, the nursery will be set in the school’s expansive woodland grounds and offer a play-based curriculum rooted in outdoor learning.
Headteacher Rebecca Neeves said: “We are delighted to have been successful, and work is already underway to ensure the nursery is ready to welcome families in early 2026. Our nursery will be a nurturing and safe space where every child is encouraged to explore, learn and grow through play.
“Our qualified teachers and early years specialists will support children in building the confidence and skills they need to thrive and become school-ready.”
The government scheme aims to expand access to early education by creating new nursery places. Just 300 schools across England were successful in the first round of applications, with Beacon Hill awarded the full amount.
John Winter, CEO of the Weydon Multi Academy Trust, added: “The addition of a nursery will help children settle into a familiar setting from an earlier age and ensure a smooth transition into school life. At a time when nursery places are in high demand nationally, this new provision will be a valuable addition for families in the local area.”
The school has also launched a fundraising campaign for outdoor improvements to the primary site, with more than £2,500 raised. Rebecca said: “Our parents have done a fantastic job fundraising for outdoor improvements, and we’re incredibly grateful for their ongoing support.”
