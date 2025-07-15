The 11-day trip, which began on June 30, was part of the Mandarin Excellence Programme (MEP), a Department for Education scheme delivered by UCL’s Institute of Education and the British Council. It followed confirmation that funding for the programme has been extended for another year from August.
Pupils from 62 schools visited major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an and Guangzhou, taking part in immersive language classes, cultural activities and exchanges with local students. The aim was to fast-track fluency and give pupils a deeper understanding of Chinese society.
Randall Jull, Head of Bohunt School, said: “Bohunt continues to be at the forefront of educational innovation and unrivalled opportunities. We were delighted to once again offer students game-changing experiences which will set them up as lifelong learners.”
Bohunt student Noah T said: “I can’t wait to experience the culture and visit the street markets.” Fellow student Luke N added: “I’m excited to meet Chinese students and see what it’s like in their schools. I’m most looking forward to the food!”
The MEP, launched in 2016, has so far supported more than 15,000 pupils – many from disadvantaged backgrounds – on their path to Mandarin fluency. Mandarin is the world’s most spoken language and is ranked by the British Council as the second most important foreign language for the UK’s future global influence.
Katharine Carruthers of UCL called the trip “an unrivalled opportunity” to advance language learning and cultural awareness. Shannon West of the British Council said the experience helped boost “confidence, resilience, and created lasting friendships between people in the UK and China.”
