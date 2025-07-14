Bordon firefighters may have prevented a serious forest fire as a stolen car was set alight this morning.
There were worrying scenes in Longmoor as crews from the Conde Way station were called to the ranges off Liphook Road around 4.20am.
An appliance and water carrier were deployed to the woodland site with firefighters using breathing apparatus to dowse the flaming vehicle.
Police also attended as the vehicle, which was completely destroyed, is believed to be a stolen Land Rover with the scene being taped off.
Although there was rain overnight the timing of the incident is incredulous as there is currently a severe risk of fire on heathland sites like Longmoor because of the prolonged hot and dry spell
There was a major fire on Hankley Common, between Haslemere and Farnham, on Saturday while crews from Bordon joined counterparts from Alton, Havant, Liphook and Fareham after a large bale of hay caught fire last Thursday on farmland near Petersfield.
