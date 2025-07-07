Villagers have been giving their early thoughts on plans to build up to 200 homes on the edge of Liphook.
The eyes of the East Hampshire community were on the village hall on Thursday, June 27, as intentions to develop land at Penally Farm were made clear.
It was part of a consultation with an outline planning application for the site off Hewshott Lane expected later this summer.
Residents have until Thursday (July 10) to comment on ambitions by A2Dominion to build up to 200 houses on the 13-hectare greenfield site.
But many gave their thoughts at the village hall a fortnight ago, with feedback being decidedly mixed when the Herald popped in around 7pm.
Traffic may have been at a standstill at the London Road roundabout on the night, with a journey from Radford Park to Headley Road taking around a quarter of an hour, but there was a flurry of activity in the hall even 30 minutes before the doors shut.
Representatives from Lichfields, the planning and development consultancy who represented A2Dominion at the event, said “some positivity” had been shown by responders.
Some residents welcomed the prospect of better links, a large swathe of open space and upgraded footpaths around the River Wey and Radford Park.
Some 40 per cent of the development, if it comes to fruition, will also be affordable in a boost for would-be younger buyers struggling to get on the market.
But the impact of anything from 400 to 800 more residents on the village’s schools and surgeries was also brought up, while the biggest concern is the potential access point off the narrow and winding Hewshott Lane, a quiet rural back road popular with walkers, cyclists and horseriders.
