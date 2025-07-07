Crime levels held firm in Haslemere and slightly dropped in Shottermill in mid-Spring according to figures on the latest www.police.uk map.
Some 35 crimes, the same as March, were reported in the Haslemere, Grayswood and Chiddingfold patch in April with 12 involving Violence or Sexual Offences (VSOs).
Four burglaries were also reported with a pair taking place on Longdene Road in addition to singular incidents on Old Haslemere Road and Whitfield Road.
Crime fell in the Shottermill, Critchmere, Hindhead, Beacon Hill, Churt and Weyhill patch from 46 reports in March to 39 in April.
Crimes involving VSOs or anti-social behaviour (both 11) were the most frequently reported with Miss James Walk and Lion Green being hotspots.
