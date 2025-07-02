Haslemere resident Graham Atkins, who overturned a £50,000 CIL liability after a year-long fight, said: “I have no doubt that the treatment meted out to me was borne out of the fact that in the council’s view, I have avoided paying over £50,000 to them. Having seen the extent of effort the CIL team expended in pursuing me I have to question whether or not the council is exercising its powers judiciously.”