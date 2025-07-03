New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: EA Godalming Leisure Centre at Godalming Leisure Centre, Broadwater Park, Summers Road, Farncombe; rated on June 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Alfred Freehouse at Alfreds Restaurant And Bar, 9 Bishops Road, Farnham, Surrey; rated on June 25