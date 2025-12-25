Young volunteers from a Tilford-based Muslim youth group visited a care home on Christmas Eve to share gifts, conversation and festive goodwill.
Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Islamabad (Tilford) visited the care home in Godalming on Tuesday, December 24, to spend time with residents during the festive period.
The group handed out chocolates and roses, symbolising sweetness, love and appreciation, and took time to sit and chat with residents, sharing stories and bringing smiles on Christmas Eve.
The visit formed part of the association’s wider commitment to community service, social responsibility and interfaith harmony, with the aim of strengthening understanding and compassion across generations and cultures.
Saeed Ahmad Rafiq, spokesman for the youth association, said: “We believe that small acts of kindness can make a significant difference.
“Spending time with the residents, listening to their stories, and sharing moments of joy was a deeply rewarding experience for our youth. It reflects our core values of compassion, service, and love for all.”
Residents warmly welcomed the visit and thanked the young volunteers for their thoughtful gifts and companionship, with the initiative creating lasting memories for both residents and participants.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association said it remains committed to serving local communities through charitable initiatives and outreach activities, aiming to make a positive contribution to society.
