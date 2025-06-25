More than 2,000 Beaver Scouts, Rainbows and volunteers from across Surrey gathered at Merrist Wood in Guildford for Bazzaz, a triannual activity day packed with adventure.

Children from Grayshot, Haslemere, Hindhead and surrounding villages tackled more than 100 fun challenges including rock climbing, caving, go-karts, inflatables, and crafts.

Haslemere Rainbows take on the climbing wall at Bazzaz
Haslemere Rainbows take on the climbing wall at Bazzaz (Surrey Scouts)

Six-year-old Milly from Haslemere said: “I liked making my dad a Father’s Day card.” Another local Beaver, James, aged 7, added: “I loved the go-karts – they were really fast!”

The day was designed to promote confidence, adventure and teamwork. Organisers praised the enthusiasm of the children and volunteers alike, and called for more adult helpers to support growing interest in Scouting and Guiding across the county.