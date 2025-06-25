More than 2,000 Beaver Scouts, Rainbows and volunteers from across Surrey gathered at Merrist Wood in Guildford for Bazzaz, a triannual activity day packed with adventure.
Six-year-old Milly from Haslemere said: “I liked making my dad a Father’s Day card.” Another local Beaver, James, aged 7, added: “I loved the go-karts – they were really fast!”
The day was designed to promote confidence, adventure and teamwork. Organisers praised the enthusiasm of the children and volunteers alike, and called for more adult helpers to support growing interest in Scouting and Guiding across the county.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.