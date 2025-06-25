In appeal documents, Punj argues the sign would support emergency and council messaging as well as local business advertising, and that the wide pavement — free of most street furniture — is a suitable site. The digital panels would rotate static images every 10 seconds, dim at dusk, and power down entirely between midnight and 5am. He also notes the presence of taller buildings, lampposts, and a nearby petrol station, stating the sign would not be out of place in this commercial setting.