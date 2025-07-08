UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has dropped its bid to drill for oil and gas at Dunsfold, delivering a major win for campaigners and councillors who have battled for years to safeguard the Surrey countryside.
Waverley Borough Council confirmed it was “delighted” by UKOG’s decision to surrender its extraction licence, calling it a “momentous day” for residents and the environment.
The site, located adjacent to the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, has been fiercely contested by locals who feared irreversible damage to wildlife habitats, water sources and the rural landscape.
Drilling had been the subject of prolonged planning and legal wrangling, with objections lodged by residents, councillors, MPs and environmental groups.
Cllr Steve Williams, Waverley’s portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, said: “This is a testament to the tireless work of residents and campaigners. It sends a clear message: our natural heritage and community wellbeing come first.”
The council has long argued that fossil fuel extraction is incompatible with the borough’s environmental priorities. Dunsfold had become a flashpoint in the wider debate over onshore drilling across the South East, with growing calls for a shift toward cleaner energy sources.
Council leader Cllr Paul Follows said: “The onshore extraction of fossil fuels is incompatible with the Climate Emergency declared by our council, Surrey County Council, and the national government. We must focus on sustainable and renewable energy sources to address the urgent challenges of climate change. This decision is a step in the right direction and reinforces our commitment to protecting our environment for future generations."
UKOG had argued the project would cause minimal disruption and help boost domestic energy supplies. But after sustained opposition and years of delays, the company has now formally withdrawn.
He said: "Drilling in the beautiful village of Dunsfold was always a ridiculous idea and would have ruined the area.
“This is wonderful news and totally the right decision. I must commend the Protect Dunsfold team for their resilience and hard work in campaigning against this prospective, exploration site – I’m delighted!"
Waverley Borough Council says it will continue to champion sustainable development and protect the borough’s landscape and biodiversity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.