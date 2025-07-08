Keep your eye – and stomach – peeled, as something tasty could be making its way to Shottermill. Waverley Borough Council has received an application from mobile food operator Bucci Pizza, seeking permission to trade daily from 4pm to 8pm outside St Stephen’s Church, Shottermill.
If approved, the van would offer freshly made pizza to residents each evening and could become a new fixture in the local street food scene.
Those wishing to comment on the proposal have until July 25, 2025 to submit representations. These must be based on valid grounds, as outlined in Waverley Borough Council’s Street Trading Policy, available on the council’s website.
Comments
