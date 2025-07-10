Waverley Borough Council has announced the completion of its comprehensive playground refurbishment programme, delivering exciting, inclusive, and modern play spaces for children and families across the borough.
The programme began with the refurbishment of Sandy Hill Playground in Farnham, which officially reopened earlier this year.
Shaped by community feedback, the project paid particular attention to the needs of neurodiverse children, resulting in the installation of specially selected equipment designed to stimulate and support a range of sensory needs.
Cllr Steve Williams, Waverley Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, said: “We're thrilled to see these fantastic new play areas open and being enjoyed by local families. By involving the community at every stage - from design ideas to final selection - we've created spaces that truly reflect local needs.
“I'm especially proud of the inclusive features at Sandy Hill, which show our commitment to making play accessible for all children.
"The council's two-stage consultation process not only ensures that specialist needs are identified early on but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride within the community.
“These new playgrounds are a testament to what can be achieved when councils and communities work together.”
In March, work commenced at Baldreys Play Area in Farnham and Hascombe Play Area. These refurbishments were largely funded through the council's capital playground refurbishments budget, with additional support for Baldreys from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Both projects followed Waverley’s two-stage public consultation process, allowing residents to suggest equipment and vote on preferred designs, ensuring the final playgrounds reflected the community’s vision.
The final phase of the programme took place at Longbourne Green Play Area in Godalming. Refurbishment began after the Easter holidays, with the site reopening in early June. This project was partly funded through Section 106 developer contributions and benefited from the council’s inclusive consultation approach.
Comments
