Local people are being urged to have their say on the future of Haslemere Hospital at a special community event hosted by the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust.
The face-to-face session, taking place on Thursday, July 17 from 3pm to 5pm at Haslewey Community Centre, will give residents the chance to hear about proposed changes to hospital services and share their views directly with NHS leaders.
Haslemere Hospital, which has served the town and surrounding villages for more than a century, has recently been the subject of growing concerns over potential downgrading or closure. While the Trust has repeatedly stated there are no current plans to shut the hospital, uncertainty has left residents anxious about the future of local services.
The Trust has already been in conversation with local patients, healthcare professionals and partner organisations. This latest event is designed to broaden the conversation and ensure as many voices as possible are heard.
Chris Attoe, Director of Strategy at Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know how important Haslemere Hospital is to the community. This event is a chance for people to hear about potential developments, ask questions, and give their views. It is part of our commitment to transparency, collaboration, and building services that truly meet local needs.”
Spaces are limited and residents are being asked to book in advance via the Surrey County Council website. Parking is also limited, so attendees are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible.
If demand exceeds capacity, the Trust has said it will look to hold an additional online session and will also be issuing a public survey in the coming weeks.
Further details are available on the Surrey County Council website, or by contacting the Surrey Heartlands Research and Engagement Team via Rich Stockley at [email protected]
