A Haslemere town councillor has finished his mayoral year on a high by handing over nearly £9,000 to a pair of good causes.
Cllr Oli Leach and his colleagues have thanked residents for their support and generosity as £8,802 was raised for his mayoral charities during his term.
Some £5,956 was raised for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) along with an additional £2,846 for The Haslemere Link Project.
“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated, attended events and helped make this possible,” said Cllr Leach, who handed over the mayoral chains to Cllr Jean Arrick at the May 15 town council meeting.
“Your kindness and generosity help these vital charities continue their incredible work.”
