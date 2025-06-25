On Saturday 6 July, from 2.30pm to 5pm, Bramshott Grange Care Community in Connaught Drive will welcome dogs of all breeds – from labradors and spaniels to cockerpoos, collies, and beagles – to take part in fun categories like “waggiest tail,” “scruffiest dog,” and “best bark.” Entry costs just £5 per dog or family, with all proceeds going directly to the Liphook Day Centre.
The day centre, based at The Peak Centre on Midhurst Road, has been running since 1982. Open Tuesday to Thursday, it offers companionship, activities, meals, and refreshments for up to 18 elderly people from Liphook and surrounding areas.
Bramshott Grange has been a long-time supporter of the day centre, with several current residents having attended before moving into residential care. Visits to the centre form part of the regular activity programme at the care home.
Pam Norfolk, Home Director at Bramshott Grange, said: “We’re delighted to stage this dog show in support of an organisation close to our hearts. The day centre does tremendous work for elderly people in our community. Many of our residents have strong links to the centre and look forward to their visits. The dog show is our own little way of saying thank you and we are hoping to raise as much money as possible for this important community hub.”
Natalie d’Amato, Manager of Liphook Day Centre, added: “Since 1982, our mission has been to create a friendly, supportive space where seniors can connect, have fun, and enjoy freshly prepared meals. We rely on donations and are very grateful to Bramshott Grange for their support through this event.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.