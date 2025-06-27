On 20 June, Dr Keith Fox, professor of biology at the University of Southampton, and Dr David Wilkinson, astrophysicist and methodist minister, spoke at St Andrew’s Church in an event titled Where is God in the Age of Science?
The evening was chaired by Professor Andrew Scott of Royal Holloway, University of London.
Dr Wilkinson shared how astrophysics generates wonder and awe about the universe, arguing that while science provides empirical proof up to a point, metaphysical questions such as purpose and existence point beyond, suggesting a creator behind it all.
Dr Fox addressed the relationship between biology and faith, noting that Christian belief is common among scientists. He presented the complexity of DNA and other biological structures as evidence pointing to an intelligent creator.
Quoting Georges Lemaître, Catholic priest and father of the Big Bang theory, he concluded, “There were two paths to truth, and I decided to follow both.”
The event attracted 112 attendees and concluded with a question-and-answer session. Farnham, known for its rich history including visits from King Charles I and a Viking battle routed by Edward the Elder, added another chapter to its story with this evening of science and faith.
