Spring Chicks Keep Fit and Dance
Dainty Chicks, the ballet group that’s part of the Spring Chicks Keep Fit and Dance for women over 50 in Ryde, recently welcomed Yolande Parkin, the highly distinguished head of Liss Forest Ballet School, to teach a class.
Alice Blue, who established Spring Chicks ten years ago, and Yolande are both retired dancers who have been friends for many years. They reconnected at a time when their performing careers were over: Yolande was building a career teaching ballet, and Alice was developing a costume business—Alice Blue Costumes of Petersfield.
Alice said: "Ten years ago, I retired back to the island and started a once-a-week exercise class for women over 50. Of course, it's over 60 now—all the Chicks are over 60, and we've had a couple of 80th birthdays recently.
“Yolande and I like to keep in contact and meet up when I come to the mainland, and it occurred to me that, as part of our tenth-anniversary celebration, having such a distinguished teacher come and do a guest class would be a real reward for the Dainty Chicks.
“Yolande was the one who inspired me to re-engage with ballet all those years ago, and she still does!”
Sheet WI
At its June meeting, Sheet WI held a party to celebrate its 90th Birthday. And a wonderful celebration it was!
Members were greeted by a welcoming drink of Champagne or elderflower presse.
President Jenny Clark and minute secretary Jayne Flatt had previously visited the WI archive at the local museum and obtained a copy of the minutes from the original meeting in 1935.
The format of this meeting was used as a basis for the evening.
Secretary Sarah Futcher cleverly integrated her current report with the original one, so all were kept up to date with the ongoing busy programme.
Delicious sandwiches were then served followed by a birthday cake handcrafted by Jenny complete with sparklers. Cups of tea were also served in authentic 1930s china cups.
Throughout the evening all were addressed by their surnames, which added a nostalgic charm. The committee were all dressed in 1930s style and many of the members had joined into the spirit of this, sporting hats and stylish dresses.
After refreshments a round of charades was played, the theme being 1930s events, for example the Spanish Civil War. These proved challenging to portray but good fun to guess and everybody got keenly involved.
The final activity was dancing, where willing volunteers were taught a dance called Sir Roger De Coverley. The meeting ended with a spirited and heartily sung chorus of the national anthem.
Bramshott and Liphook Arts & Crafts Society
The Bramshott and Liphook Arts & Crafts Society (BLACS) held its latest demonstration evening recently.
The society hosted a pottery demonstration by local potter Susan Fox. She showed members how to throw two different-sized bowls and a narrow-necked vase.
She then demonstrated show she would trim bowls and a narrow-necked vase using a chuck. In each case she handed round the finished pieces, allowing a true feel and understanding of the processes involved.
It was fascinating, especially for those who had never had the opportunity to try or see the processes in action. Members certainly directed a lot of questions at her, which she was very happy to answer.
She also brought along many examples of her work, which showed the different shapes, styles and glazes that she produces.
Susan, who took early retirement from her teaching career to concentrate on her pottery, offers small group classes and experiences at her pottery in Hindhead. For more information visit www.combecottagepottery.com
The next BLACS meeting will be on Thursday, July 10 at 7.30pm when Liz Mullenger will be demonstrating the ‘Magic of Indigo Dyeing’.
All demonstrations are held at the Millennium Centre in Ontario Way, Liphook, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
For more details, visit https://www.liphookartsandcrafts.org.uk or contact Carol on [email protected].
North Hampshire National Trust Centre
The group recently hosted a visit to Kew Gardens, the centre for the scientific education and conservation of the world’s flora.
Members gathered at Elizabeth Gate to meet the guides who introduced them to the wonders of this UNESCO World Heritage site.
Kew Gardens was founded in 1759 by Augusta, Princess of Wales, who established a nine-acre botanic garden within the existing pleasure grounds at Kew. The gardens were expanded and eventually merged with the royal estate at Richmond in 1772, becoming the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
Visitors to Kew’s 320 acres have an enormous choice of things to see, including about 14,000 trees, hothouses, the pagoda, follies, ancillary buildings, expansive outdoors plantings, restaurants, and shops.
They can also see Kew Palace itself with its poignant history of royal tragedies including the premature death of Frederick Prince of Wales and the madness of his son, George III. There is even a railway to get around all these wonders.
After an introductory tour, members split up and, between them, saw most of the attractions the gardens had to offer - although it would take many more visits to do the tour full justice.
By the end of the trip the group had definitely met the criteria of a great day out – being suitably fatigued and being determined to return for more!
The North Hampshire National Trust Centre organises monthly visits in the summer and talks in the winter.
Alton WI
Alton WI members set out their stall selling teas and cake (something that the WI organisation does very well) at the Lions Pirates in the Park event in Alton on Saturday, June 14.
Alton WI meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month (although not in August) from 7.15pm to 7.30pm in the Alton Community Centre.
Arts Society Alton
Lecturer Ian Swankie recently took members on a wonderful tour of the Guildhall in the City of London.
Tucked away just off Gresham Street, the hall was originally built in 1411, with Georgian and Victorian additions and an art gallery built on in the 1980s.
The roof has been replaced several times, having been destroyed during both the Great Fire of London in 1666 and the Blitz in World War II.
Inside, the main hall holds many statues and monuments. Ian showed some of his favourites including a bronze of Winston Churchill sitting in an armchair, created by Oscar Nemon in 1955. There is also a monument to Admiral Nelson and a statue of the Duke of Wellington.
A statue of William Beckford was installed in 1767 as he was the lord mayor of the day. An owner of more than 10,000 slaves, a debate recently took place as to whether his statue should be removed. It remains today in the hall but a plaque has been added to explain its context.
The City of London now has its 696th lord mayor, Alderman Alastair King, who is a non-political ambassador for the City of London. Every year, a new lord mayor is elected and the day before power is given to them, the Silent Ceremony is held at the Guildhall. Apart from one spoken declaration, the whole ceremony takes place in silence.
These days, the Guildhall is mainly used for ceremonies and banquets throughout the year. Once a month it holds the court of common council, effectively a local council meeting for the City of London.
The local Treloar’s school and hospital is supported and funded by the City of London and the lord mayor’s visit is often the highlight of the year.
The lectures at the Arts Society Alton are always interesting, diverse and thought-provoking. For more details visit www.tasalton.com
Milford Probus Club
On Friday, August 15 after a friendly lunch, members of Milford Probus club and visitors (always welcome) will have an informative and thought-provoking talk on Victorians at leisure.
Richard Marks is a professional historian whose current research focuses on industrial and social change during the Victorian era.
The 19th century saw a shift towards shorter working days and increased leisure time. Richard’s talk will explore the consequences of this shift, including the growing popularity of theatres and music halls among all social classes.
He’ll also discuss the wide array of Victorian pastimes, from collecting cigarette cards and trainspotting to studying botany and other sciences; and playing some inventive parlour games. The lunch and talk cost £32.
Milford Probus is a club for retired and semi-retired business and professional men and women who enjoy comradeship, informative talks and wider activities.
