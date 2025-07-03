Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist died following an accident last week between Haslemere and Milford.
Surrey Police were called to the A286 Grayswood Road in Brook around 3.20pm last Friday (June 27) following reports of a single vehicle collision.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the rider of a black Triumph Tiger motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone with information, dashcam or helmet cam footage to get in touch.
A spokesperson said: “Were you were travelling through the area of Grayswood Road between Brook and Haslemere Garden Centre at around 3pm on Friday, 27 June?
“We are now looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident, or which may have captured footage of the motorcycle immediately prior to the collision.”
If you can help call 101 quoting PR/45250077701.
