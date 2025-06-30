Waverley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 8pm June 9 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 9.30pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Thursley, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.
• A3, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Longmoor to Hogs Back, carriageway closures for tunnel maintenance.
• A3, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Milford, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A3, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Hogs Back to Hazel Grove, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
• A3, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.