A would-be thief from Liss who damaged a pair of designer sunglasses has been given a suspended prison sentence by a Surrey court.
Kieron Crockford attempted to steal a pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses worth £236 from the Sunglasses Hut in the Friary Centre Guildford on October 28.
Guilford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday, February 17, that the 35-year-old of Riverside Close then damaged the pair before being apprehended and arrested.
Crockford was given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting to charges of attempted theft and criminal damage.
The sentence was imposed because of Crockford’s “flagrant disregard for people and property” with the defendant being ordered to pay £236 compensation and £85 costs.
