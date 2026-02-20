A man has been charged following a knife-point robbery at a convenience store in Petersfield.

Police were called to Tesco Bell Hill on Tuesday evening after a man brandished a knife before stealing numerous items and making off.

Chief Inspector Matt Moss said officers were quickly on the scene with an arrest being made within an hour.

He said: “Within 30 minutes officers had located a man matching his description and recovered the suspected stolen property and a knife.”

Police have confirmed that 25-year-old Casey Fellows of Station Road, Petersfield, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday after being charged with counts of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The suspect was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 23.