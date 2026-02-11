One of East Hampshire’s most respected am-dram groups is thinking about popping the question.
Would you like to watch a medley of one-act plays and sketches on the theme of marriage?
The Lion and Unicorn Players are hoping you’ll say “I do” with Marital Mayhem coming to three separate venues around the Petersfield area next month.
Audiences can expect a variety of plays and sketches, from comic to poignant, with the curtain rising at the Half Moon in Sheet on Thursday, March 19.
Performances will take place the following days at Stroud Village Hall and Petersfield Community Centre with all shows starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets are priced £15 and an interval bar will be available, visit www.lionandunicorn.org for more details.
