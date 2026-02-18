Plans for a specialist nursing and dementia care home on the edge of Petersfield have been approved despite concerns from two authorities about access and flooding.
Petersfield is getting a coup instead of a chicken coop as proposals for a 70-bedroom home on the overgrown corner of Penns Place and Durford Road have been unanimously approved by the South Downs National Park Authority.
The application by specialist care developers Brackley Investments for a T-shaped building were largely welcomed given the “demonstrable need” for specialist dementia care accommodation in the area.
The firm’s planning director, Andy Marshall, told the planning committee in Midhurst the two-and-a-half storey development would deliver “extensive benefits”, as it would be the only home of its kind in the area.
He said: “We’ve been searching for a suitable site in Petersfield for many years.
“It makes efficient use of previously developed land which has been vacant for years.
“Dementia care beds are urgently needed – it’s truly a sustainable development and one that’s much needed.”
The 0.6 hectare site, which includes a 1960s dome once used as a chicken coop, was allocated for employment in the Petersfield Neighbourhood Plan but a change in use was deemed “acceptable” because of the need.
But there were calls for a deferral amid worries about access off the privately-owned Durford Road and the risk of flooding with Hampshire Highways and EHDC respectively raising concerns.
One of the biggest worries is the presence of an oak tree on the north-eastern corner which reduces the ability to clearly see traffic heading south from The Taro and rugby club.
“Alternative access from Penns Place should be investigated,” said Gethin Morgan-Owen of the Friends of the Rother Valley Way, adding: “Safe access to the site has not been demonstrated for any mode.”
“Two statutory consultees have unresolved objections over vehicle access, pedestrian safety and flood risk,” said town and district councillor, Louise Bevan.
Rob Mocatta commended the scheme but called for a three-month deferral, feeling that access would be better from Penns Place, especially with future development likely on the former EHDC offices.
He said: “I think it’s a really good use of the site but my concern is about access.
“It’s a fantastic environment for people with dementia but we have a real opportunity with the leverage we have to come up with a better scheme.”
However, his proposal was deferral was rejected with SDNPA planners happy with arrangements.
