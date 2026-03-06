Things are hotting up at Petersfield’s Open Air Swimming Pool as councillors have backed a steamy proposition.
Plans for a small permanent sauna at “The Jewel in the Crown of Petersfield” have been lodged with the South Downs National Park Authority.
The hot new addition will replace the redundant children’s paddling pool with the site already filled and paved.
The sauna, which roughly measures six by 3.5 metres and has a pitched roof, will be manufactured locally and lifted into place around the end of the month if approved.
A temporary sauna has proved hugely popular at the pool, which is now open all year round given the increasing popularity of cold water swimming.
“We’ve had the portable sauna for two or three years and it’s gone down very well,” said manager, Tom Callingham.
“We’ve wanted to do something with the paddling pool for a long time. It’s been out of commission for five years.
“We’ve now managed to fill it in and turned it into a workable area, and a getting a sauna is the next stage.”
While the portable sauna currently on site is wood-fired, its touted permanent replacement will be electrically heated with no extra groundworks needed.
“The pool is transitioning from a traditional summer-only model to a 12-month operation,” said trustee, Simon Russell, on behalf of the pool.
“The sauna is a key component of this strategy. The sauna will also allow us to expand wellbeing benefits to the local community and attract new users.”
While the SDNPA will have the final say, Petersfield Town Council has raised no objection with members of their planning committee acknowledging there is a demand.
“The swimming pool team are doing great stuff,” said Cllr Jamie Matthews, adding: “I can remember the paddling pool being a project ten years ago, it’s just not viable.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.